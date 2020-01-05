Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $71.37 and $72.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ch Robinson may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ch Robinson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.23 and a 52-week low of $56.94 and closed yesterday at 25% above that low price at $70.90 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 27.7% exists for Ch Robinson, based on a current level of $70.90 and analysts' average consensus price target of $90.56. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $77.52, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $68.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates a network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. C.H. Robinson offers a variety of logistics services, such as fresh produce sourcing and freight consolidation.

