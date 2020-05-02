Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $72.50 and $72.71 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ch Robinson may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates a network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. C.H. Robinson offers a variety of logistics services, such as fresh produce sourcing and freight consolidation.

There is potential upside of 25.5% for shares of Ch Robinson based on a current price of $72.15 and an average consensus analyst price target of $90.56. Ch Robinson shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $77.43 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $81.57.

Over the past year, Ch Robinson has traded in a range of $71.73 to $92.72 and closed yesterday at $72.15, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ch Robinson and will alert subscribers who have CHRW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.