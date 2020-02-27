Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $72.89 and $73.88 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cerner Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) defies analysts with a current price ($72.41) 10.9% above its average consensus price target of $64.53. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.57, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $71.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Cerner Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.22 and a high of $80.90 and closed yesterday at $72.41, 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cerner Corporation is a worldwide supplier of healthcare solutions and services. The Company's solutions are designed to optimize clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations ranging from single-doctor practices, to health systems, to entire countries, for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and for the healthcare commerce system.

