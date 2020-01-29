Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $63.99 and $64.81 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Centene Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-line managed care organization that provides medicaid and medicaid-related programs. The Company offers health plans in several states. Centene also provides specialty services including behavioral health, nurse triage, and treatment compliance.

There is potential upside of 100.1% for shares of Centene Corp based on a current price of $64.71 and an average consensus analyst price target of $129.50. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.70 and further support at its 200-day MA of $53.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Centene Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.62 and a high of $69.25 and closed yesterday at $64.71, 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

