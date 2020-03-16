Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Celldex Therapeu (NASDAQ:CLDX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Celldex Therapeu (NASDAQ:CLDX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.72 and $1.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Celldex Therapeu may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, uses applications of immunology to prevent and treat diseases. The Company's products treat autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and inflammation, as well as infectious diseases and organ transplant rejection.

Celldex Therapeu has overhead space with shares priced $1.87, or 13.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $2.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.39 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $2.51.

Over the past year, Celldex Therapeu has traded in a range of $1.65 to $5.47 and closed yesterday at $1.87, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

