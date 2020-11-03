Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $80.18 and $83.76 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Celanese Corp-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Celanese Corporation operates as a global integrated producer of chemicals and advanced materials. The Company offers products such as acetyl, acetate, vinyl emulsion, and engineered polymers. Celanese operations serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 43.2% for shares of Celanese Corp-A based on a current price of $86.26 and an average consensus analyst price target of $123.53. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $108.96 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $113.68.

Celanese Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.88 and a 52-week low of $78.42 and closed yesterday at 10% above that low price at $86.26 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Celanese Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have CE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.