Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $134.26 and $135.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cdw Corp/De may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) is currently priced 37.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $84.90. Cdw Corp/De shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $139.00 and support at its 200-day MA of $120.15.

Cdw Corp/De share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.09 and a 52-week low of $80.85 and closed yesterday at 67% above that low price at $135.42 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

CDW Corporation of Delaware provides information technology products and services. The Company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions. CDW serves business, government, education, and healthcare customers throughout North America.

