Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.69 and $23.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cbiz Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Cbiz Inc has traded in a range of $19.02 to $28.73 and closed yesterday at $23.09, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services to companies throughout the United States. The Company offers accounting and tax, employee benefits, wealth management, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and HR consulting services. CBIZ also provides internal audit, litigation advisory, healthcare consulting, medical practice management, and other services.

Based on a current price of $23.09, Cbiz Inc is currently 26.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $17.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $24.39 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $26.90.

