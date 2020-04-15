Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $115.55 and $117.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Caterpillar Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Caterpillar Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets construction, mining, and forestry machinery. The Company also manufactures engines and other related parts for its equipment, and offers financing and insurance. Caterpillar distributes its products through a worldwide organization of dealers.

Over the past year, Caterpillar Inc has traded in a range of $87.50 to $149.96 and closed yesterday at $116.48, 33% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 48.1% exists for Caterpillar Inc, based on a current level of $116.48 and analysts' average consensus price target of $172.48. Caterpillar Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.38 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $130.92.

