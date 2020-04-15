Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Carter'S Inc (:CRI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Carter'S Inc (:CRI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $74.25 and $76.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Carter'S Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Carter's, Inc. markets baby and young children's apparel in the United States. The Company's brands are sold to national department stores, chain and specialty stores, discount retailers, and its own retail stores.

There is potential upside of 64.3% for shares of Carter'S Inc based on a current price of $75.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $123.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.27 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $95.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carter'S Inc have traded between a low of $60.17 and a high of $112.46 and closed yesterday at $75.07, which is 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 1.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

