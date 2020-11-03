Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Carrols Restaura (NASDAQ:TAST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Carrols Restaura (NASDAQ:TAST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $2.43 and $2.64 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Carrols Restaura may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 530.0% exists for Carrols Restaura, based on a current level of $2.52 and analysts' average consensus price target of $15.88. Carrols Restaura shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.09 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $7.27.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates regional restaurant companies. The Company's main business is to operate as the franchisee of multiple Burger King restaurants. Carrols Restaurants operates retail locations throughout the Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Carrols Restaura share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.56 and a high of $10.65 and closed yesterday at $2.52, -2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

