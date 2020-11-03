Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $75.90 and $79.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Carmax Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

CarMax, Inc. sells at retail used cars and light trucks. The Company purchases, reconditions, and sells used vehicles in its superstores and franchises throughout the United States.

Based on a current price of $79.79, Carmax Inc is currently 9.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $72.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $89.68 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $92.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carmax Inc have traded between a low of $58.22 and a high of $103.18 and closed yesterday at $79.79, which is 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carmax Inc and will alert subscribers who have KMX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.