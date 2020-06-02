Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cardiovascular S (NASDAQ:CSII)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cardiovascular S (NASDAQ:CSII) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $43.81 and $45.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cardiovascular S may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Cardiovascular S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.43 and a high of $55.22 and closed yesterday at $44.10, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures a medical device that removes hardened plaque and calcium from arteries.

Cardiovascular S (NASDAQ:CSII) is currently priced 25.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $32.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.84 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $47.47.

