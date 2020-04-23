Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $48.54 and $49.31 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cardinal Health may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Cardinal Health share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.05 and a high of $60.69 and closed yesterday at $49.04, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Cardinal Health, Inc. provides complementary products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. The Company's services include pharmaceutical distribution, health-care product manufacturing, distribution and consulting services, drug delivery systems development, pharmaceutical packaging, automated dispensing systems manufacturing, and retail pharmacy franchising.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has potential upside of 28.2% based on a current price of $49.04 and analysts' consensus price target of $62.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.72 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $50.56.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cardinal Health and will alert subscribers who have CAH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.