Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $55.45 and $56.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cardinal Health may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Cardinal Health has traded in a range of $41.03 to $60.69 and closed yesterday at $55.01, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. provides complementary products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. The Company's services include pharmaceutical distribution, health-care product manufacturing, distribution and consulting services, drug delivery systems development, pharmaceutical packaging, automated dispensing systems manufacturing, and retail pharmacy franchising.

Cardinal Health has overhead space with shares priced $55.01, or 12.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $62.88. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.88 and further support at its 200-day MA of $49.14.

