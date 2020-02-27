Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $93.29 and $95.25 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Capital One Fina may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 22.2% exists for Capital One Fina, based on a current level of $92.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $112.39. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $94.25 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $102.24.

Capital One Financial Corporation provides commercial banking services. The Bank accepts deposits and offers personal credit cards, investment products, loans, and online banking services. Capital One serves customers in the State of Virginia.

In the past 52 weeks, Capital One Fina share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.45 and a high of $107.59 and closed yesterday at $92.00, 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

