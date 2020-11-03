Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.45 and $0.72 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Callon Petroleum may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has potential upside of 3,347.8% based on a current price of $0.49 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.89. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $4.46.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company. The Company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties. Callon Petroleum serves customers in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Callon Petroleum have traded between a low of $0.51 and a high of $8.52 and closed yesterday at $0.49, which is -4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Callon Petroleum on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.07. Since that call, shares of Callon Petroleum have fallen 89.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.