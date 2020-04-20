Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.38 and $5.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Caleres Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Caleres Inc manufactures and distributes footwear. The Company offers shoes, sandals, and heel sandals for men, women, and children.

Over the past year, Caleres Inc has traded in a range of $3.12 to $28.50 and closed yesterday at $5.64, 81% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.84% lower and 11.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) has potential upside of 507.3% based on a current price of $5.64 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.25. Caleres Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $17.79.

