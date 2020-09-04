Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cai Internationa (NYSE:CAI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cai Internationa (NYSE:CAI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $13.92 and $14.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cai Internationa may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Cai Internationa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.13 and a high of $29.57 and closed yesterday at $14.21, 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

CAI International, Inc. operates as a container leasing and management company. The Company provides leasing and container management services.

Cai Internationa has overhead space with shares priced $14.21, or 58.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $34.40. Cai Internationa shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.25 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $23.23.

