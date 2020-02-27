Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $68.81 and $70.06 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cadence Design may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Cadence Design has traded in a range of $56.65 to $80.40 and closed yesterday at $68.88, 22% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software technology, design and consulting services and technology. The Company licenses its electronic design automation software technology and provides a variety of professional services. Cadence's design realization solutions are used to design and develop complex chips and electronic systems, including semiconductors.

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) defies analysts with a current price ($68.88) 32.3% above its average consensus price target of $46.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $69.43 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $72.79.

