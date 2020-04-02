Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $24.43 and $25.02 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of The Buckle Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, The Buckle Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.81 and a high of $28.52 and closed yesterday at $24.93, 68% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) is currently priced 27.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $18.00. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.19, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $20.86.

The Buckle, Inc. retails casual apparel for young men and women. The Company offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, including denims, tops, sportswear, outerwear, and shoes. The Buckle operates throughout the United States.

