Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $61.89 and $63.05 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Brunswick Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Brunswick Corporation manufactures consumer products serving the outdoor and indoor active recreation markets. The Company's products include sterndrives, outboard, and inboard marine engines, fitness, billiards, and bowling equipment. Brunswick also manufactures pleasure, fishing, and high performance boats.

Over the past year, Brunswick Corp has traded in a range of $41.02 to $64.89 and closed yesterday at $62.86, 53% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Potential upside of 13.2% exists for Brunswick Corp, based on a current level of $62.86 and analysts' average consensus price target of $71.13. Brunswick Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $59.93 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $52.28.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brunswick Corp and will alert subscribers who have BC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.