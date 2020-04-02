Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $49.50 and $50.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Bruker Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Bruker Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary life science systems based on spectrometry technology platforms. The Company also sells a range of field analytical systems for substance detection and pathogen identification. Bruker develops life science and advanced materials research tools based on X-ray technology.

In the past 52 weeks, Bruker Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.23 and a high of $54.49 and closed yesterday at $49.77, 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) defies analysts with a current price ($49.77) 30.4% above its average consensus price target of $34.64. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $50.95, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $45.95.

