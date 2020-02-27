Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $113.90 and $115.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Broadridge Finl may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 6.6% for shares of Broadridge Finl based on a current price of $112.60 and an average consensus analyst price target of $120.00. Broadridge Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $123.76 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $125.41.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. The Company offers a broad range of solutions that help clients serve their retail and institutional customers across the entire investment lifecycle, including pre-trade, trade, and post-trade processing.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Broadridge Finl have traded between a low of $97.37 and a high of $136.99 and closed yesterday at $112.60, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

