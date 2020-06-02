Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $117.91 and $117.91 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Broadridge Finl may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. The Company offers a broad range of solutions that help clients serve their retail and institutional customers across the entire investment lifecycle, including pre-trade, trade, and post-trade processing.

Over the past year, Broadridge Finl has traded in a range of $93.77 to $136.99 and closed yesterday at $120.70, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) is currently priced 0.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $120.00. Broadridge Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $124.41 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $125.25.

