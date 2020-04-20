Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.17 and $9.92 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Brixmor Property may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. Brixmor Property Group serves customers in the United States.

Brixmor Property has overhead space with shares priced $9.38, or 47.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $17.69. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.58 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brixmor Property have traded between a low of $7.51 and a high of $22.74 and closed yesterday at $9.38, which is 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brixmor Property and will alert subscribers who have BRX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.