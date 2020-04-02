Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $63.05 and $63.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical and nutritional products. Bristol-Myers Squibb products and experimental therapies address cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, organ transplant rejection, and psychiatric disorders.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have traded between a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and closed yesterday at $63.50, which is 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.50% higher and 0.57% higher over the past week, respectively.

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) is currently priced 7.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $58.56. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.68 and further support at its 200-day MA of $52.18.

