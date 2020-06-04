Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.52 and $1.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Briggs & Strattn may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Briggs & Strattn have traded between a low of $1.50 and a high of $14.37 and closed yesterday at $1.62, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 11.9%.

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG) has potential upside of 1,227.2% based on a current price of $1.62 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.50. Briggs & Strattn shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.03 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $5.92.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and services air cooled gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company's engines are aluminum alloy gasoline engines ranging from three to 25 horsepower. Briggs & Stratton markets and services its products to original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Briggs & Strattn on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.06. Since that call, shares of Briggs & Strattn have fallen 60.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.