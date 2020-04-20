Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.47 and $10.92 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Brandywine Rlty may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Brandywine Rlty has overhead space with shares priced $10.57, or 41.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.40 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed, and fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of primarily suburban office properties. It also owns an interest in and operates a commercial real estate management services company.

Brandywine Rlty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.25 and a 52-week low of $7.48 and closed yesterday at 41% above that low price at $10.57 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brandywine Rlty and will alert subscribers who have BDN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.