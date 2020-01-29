Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $42.63 and $42.91 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Boston Scientifc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boston Scientifc have traded between a low of $34.34 and a high of $46.62 and closed yesterday at $43.40, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $43.40, Boston Scientifc is currently 25.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $32.57. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.96, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $41.32.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boston Scientifc and will alert subscribers who have BSX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.