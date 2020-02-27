Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.01 and $40.60 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Boston Scientifc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) is currently priced 17.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $32.57. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.89 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $43.66.

Boston Scientifc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.62 and a 52-week low of $34.34 and closed yesterday at 14% above that low price at $39.23 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

