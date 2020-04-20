Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $94.86 and $98.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Boston Propertie may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Boston Propertie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.83 and a 52-week low of $77.21 and closed yesterday at 24% above that low price at $95.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Potential upside of 40.1% exists for Boston Propertie, based on a current level of $95.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $133.75. Boston Propertie shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $115.41 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $128.95.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, and develops office properties in the United States, with a significant presence in Boston, Washington, D.C., Midtown Manhattan, and San Francisco.

