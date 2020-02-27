Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.03 and $31.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Borgwarner Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

BorgWarner, Inc. supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. The Company's products are manufactured and sold worldwide, primarily to original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. BorgWarner operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Borgwarner Inc has overhead space with shares priced $30.17, or 47.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $57.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $38.71 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $38.96.

Over the past year, Borgwarner Inc has traded in a range of $30.71 to $46.60 and closed yesterday at $30.17, -2% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 1.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Borgwarner Inc and will alert subscribers who have BWA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.