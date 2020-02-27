Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $305.77 and $314.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Boeing Co/The may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Boeing Co/The has overhead space with shares priced $304.51, or 23.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $398.62. Boeing Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $328.88 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $350.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft, as well as provides related support services to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Company also researches, develops, produces, modifies, and supports information, space, and defense systems, including military aircraft, helicopters and space and missile systems.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/The has traded in a range of $302.72 to $446.01 and closed yesterday at $304.51, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.