Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bluerock Residen (AMEX:BRG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Bluerock Residen (AMEX:BRG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.80 and $8.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Bluerock Residen may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires apartment properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT serves customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Bluerock Residen has traded in a range of $7.66 to $12.65 and closed yesterday at $8.31, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 43.2% for shares of Bluerock Residen based on a current price of $8.31 and an average consensus analyst price target of $11.90. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.76.

