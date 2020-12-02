Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.25 and $22.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Blucora Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Blucora Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.40 and a high of $37.17 and closed yesterday at $22.68, 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 0.14% lower over the past week, respectively.

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has potential upside of 64.2% based on a current price of $22.68 and analysts' consensus price target of $37.25. Blucora Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.18 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $25.84.

Blucora, Inc. provides online solutions for consumers and business partners. The Company owns and operates Internet businesses that provide online search and monetization solutions to a network of global partners as well as provide online tax preparation solutions to consumers and professional preparers.

