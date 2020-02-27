Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $507.03 and $516.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Blackrock Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Blackrock Inc has overhead space with shares priced $508.47, or 16.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $607.38. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $527.61, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $471.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Blackrock Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $403.54 and a high of $576.81 and closed yesterday at $508.47, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

BlackRock, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional clients and to retail investors through various investment vehicles. The Company manages funds, as well as offers risk management services. BlackRock serves governments, companies, and foundations worldwide.

