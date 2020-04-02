Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $49.32 and $50.48 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Biotelemetry Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) defies analysts with a current price ($49.93) 7.1% above its average consensus price target of $46.40. Biotelemetry Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.21 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $46.19.

Biotelemetry Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.92 and a 52-week low of $37.07 and closed yesterday at 35% above that low price at $49.93 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 0.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual's health. The Company's initial efforts are focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, and heart rhythm disorders.

