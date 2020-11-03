Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Biomarin Pharmac (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Biomarin Pharmac (NASDAQ:BMRN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $85.84 and $88.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Biomarin Pharmac may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Biomarin Pharmac has overhead space with shares priced $89.32, or 19.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $111.48. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.27 and further support at its 200-day MA of $80.38.

Biomarin Pharmac share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $97.10 and a 52-week low of $62.88 and closed yesterday at 42% above that low price at $89.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapeutic enzyme products. The Company has applied its proprietary enzyme technology to develop products for lysosomal storage diseases and for the treatment of serious burns. BioMarin Pharmaceutical through its subsidiaries provides analytical and diagnostic products and services in the area of carbohydrate biology.

