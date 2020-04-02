Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $269.76 and $272.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Biogen Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Biogen Inc has overhead space with shares priced $272.73, or 23.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $354.64. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $292.54, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $252.31.

Biogen Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapies, focusing on neurology, oncology, and immunology. The Company products address diseases such as multiple sclerosis, non-hodgkin's lymphoma, rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, and psoriasis.

In the past 52 weeks, Biogen Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $215.78 and a high of $338.87 and closed yesterday at $272.73, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Biogen Inc and will alert subscribers who have BIIB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.