Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Big 5 Sporting (NASDAQ:BGFV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Big 5 Sporting (NASDAQ:BGFV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.40 and $1.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Big 5 Sporting may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Big 5 Sporting has traded in a range of $1.36 to $4.14 and closed yesterday at $1.50, 10% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 3.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation owns and operates sporting goods stores in the Western United States. The Company offers products such as athletic shoes, apparels, tennis, golf, ski, snowboard, in-line skating, fitness, outdoor, and team sports equipment for the competitive and recreational sporting goods customers.

Big 5 Sporting has overhead space with shares priced $1.50, or 80.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $7.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $2.53 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $3.16.

