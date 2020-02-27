Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.71 and $84.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Best Buy Co Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Best Buy Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $59.59 and a high of $91.99 and closed yesterday at $82.40, 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) is currently priced 14.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $70.76. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.25, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $74.92.

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.

