Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $84.91 and $85.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Best Buy Co Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services through its retail stores, as well as its web site. The Company also retails pre-recorded home entertainment products through retail stores.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) is currently priced 17.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $70.76. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.34 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $73.73.

Best Buy Co Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.83 and a 52-week low of $57.78 and closed yesterday at 49% above that low price at $86.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.66% higher over the past week, respectively.

