Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.36 and $5.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Bed Bath &Beyond may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates a nationwide chain of retail stores. The Company, through its retail stores, sells a wide assortment of merchandise principally including domestic merchandise and home furnishings, as well as food, giftware, health and beauty care items, and infant and toddler merchandise.

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has potential upside of 230.9% based on a current price of $5.37 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.77. Bed Bath &Beyond shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.73 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.43 and a high of $17.90 and closed yesterday at $5.37, 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bed Bath &Beyond. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bed Bath &Beyond in search of a potential trend change.