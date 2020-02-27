Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $246.14 and $249.82 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Becton Dickinson may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Becton Dickinson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $286.72 and a 52-week low of $221.47 and closed yesterday at 11% above that low price at $246.20 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company engaged principally in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Potential upside of 1.8% exists for Becton Dickinson, based on a current level of $246.20 and analysts' average consensus price target of $250.72. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $253.95 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $268.81.

