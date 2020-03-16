Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $17.02 and $18.95 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Beacon Roofing S may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The Company also offers other complementary building materials, including siding, windows, specialty lumber products, and waterproofing systems for residential and non-residential building exteriors.

Beacon Roofing S share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.00 and a 52-week low of $16.80 and closed yesterday at 10% above that low price at $18.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) has potential upside of 231.3% based on a current price of $18.46 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.17. Beacon Roofing S shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $32.86.

