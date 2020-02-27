Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $87.11 and $88.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Baxter Intl Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $87.03, Baxter Intl Inc is currently 12.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $75.77. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.38, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $84.06.

Baxter International Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and technologies related to hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The Company's products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and research laboratories.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Baxter Intl Inc have traded between a low of $72.42 and a high of $95.00 and closed yesterday at $87.03, which is 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Baxter Intl Inc on December 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $83.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Baxter Intl Inc have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor BAX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.