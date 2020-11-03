Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Barnes & Noble E (NYSE:BNED)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Barnes & Noble E (NYSE:BNED) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.07 and $3.21 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Barnes & Noble E may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates campus bookstores. The Company offers study guides, digital textbooks, new and used text books, and course materials for academic institutions. Barnes & Noble Education serves students and faculty members in the United States.

Barnes & Noble E (NYSE:BNED) has potential upside of 201.6% based on a current price of $3.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $9.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.67 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Barnes & Noble E share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.82 and a high of $5.10 and closed yesterday at $3.15, 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

