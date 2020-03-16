Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.85 and $40.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Barnes Group Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Barnes Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.60 and a 52-week low of $33.77 and closed yesterday at 19% above that low price at $40.12 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Potential upside of 53.9% exists for Barnes Group Inc, based on a current level of $40.12 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.70 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $60.86.

Barnes Group Inc. is a global provider of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. The Company's specialized products and services are used in applications, such as aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and packaging.

