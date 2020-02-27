Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $41.60 and $42.07 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Bank Ny Mellon may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 47.9% exists for Bank Ny Mellon, based on a current level of $41.37 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.17. Bank Ny Mellon shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.00 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $47.83.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company. The Company provides asset and wealth management, asset servicing, issuer, clearing, and treasury services for institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals.

In the past 52 weeks, Bank Ny Mellon share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.52 and a high of $54.27 and closed yesterday at $41.37, 2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

